Formula E expands FIA Girls on Track initiative to every race and podium next season

Formula E and the FIA announced Monday that more girls than ever before will participate in the FIA Girls on Track program at Formula E races next season, which will also include a role on the race winner’s podium for the first time.

“We are thrilled to take FIA Girls on Track to the next level and set the standard for how sporting organizations can truly educate, upskill and integrate the next generation of female leaders into their workforce, said Julia Pallé, Vice President Sustainability, Formula E in a statement. "Taking bold, innovative steps is in our DNA and our commitment for furthering gender equality is no different.

"Looking around the paddock we see more and more women who have benefitted from the program and progressed into the industry which underlines both the effectiveness of the program as well as the importance of why we must continue to maximise its potential. We like all other sports must go further, faster, in championing gender equality around the world.”

The program for girls aged 12 to 18 will extend to all 11 race weekends in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in 2024, up from five race weekends in earlier seasons. More than 1,650 girls will take part at Formula E races in Mexico City, Diriyah, Hyderabad, São Paulo, Tokyo, Misano, Monaco, Berlin, Shanghai, Portland, and London.

Now in its sixth year, Formula E has positively impacted more than 2,500 girls at 15 race weekends, with leading female figures from a range of professions across the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship paddock delivering inspirational and educational workshops.

Highlights of the newly enhanced programme include:

- A participant of FIA Girls on Track being part of the ceremonies team and present on the victory podium following every race to highlight female inclusion in motorsport.

- An immersive work experience placement offered by ABB FIA Formula E World Championship ecosystem at track during race week.

- A minimum of 100 girls involved in workshops at track with a further 50 involved in career talks in local universities in every race market.

- Resources on Formula E’s website that highlight necessary skills and career development opportunities within motorsport, including future FIA Girls on Track activations.

- A new and enhanced brand identity to better reflect and resonate with the women involved in the initiative, following the rebrand of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship at the start of Season 9.

- Increased engagement with those who have already participated in activations to further develop their education and understanding of career opportunities.

Women presenting in the FIA Girls on Track come from every part of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, including teams, partners and sponsors. Presentations are delivered on topics including broadcasting, health & safety, technology, engineering, driving and media roles with participating girls getting a complete behind-the-scenes access to race day operations.