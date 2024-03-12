Formula E Goes Live In Asphalt 8: Airborne!

LONDON, UK. Tue. 12 Mar. 2024 - Formula E's GEN2 car has made its way into Asphalt 8: Airborne, with fans able to jump into the cockpit in-game and across three time-limited events.

The GEN2 race car appears in a special edition Asphalt livery and is available for the game’s 6 million monthly active users to drive now!

Players will be able to race the all-electric championship’s GEN2 car on its Rio de Janeiro track from 12 to 25 March 2024 - as Formula E makes its second visit to Brazil with the São Paulo E-Prix, Round 4 of Season 10.

This is the first of three Formula E time-limited events in Asphalt 8 this year, with the GEN2 playable on Asphalt 8’s ‘Munich Subway’ and ‘The Great Wall’ tracks in May to coincide with Formula E’s Berlin and Shanghai races later this season.

Available on mobile and PC, participants will compete in challenges, going head-to-head on tracks with boosts, ramps, and multiple routes to reach the finish line. Complete enough challenges across the three events and players will unlock the GEN2 car permanently.

Sanjay Shivaram, Strategy & Media Programme Director, Formula E said: “Launching our GEN2 car in Asphalt 8 takes the gaming community and Formula E fans one step closer to the action and thrill of electric racing. Formula E’s unique combination of the most competitive wheel-to-wheel racing in iconic city centres is brought to life in a whole other dimension in this game.

“Given our increasingly young, digitally savvy, and curious fan base, this initiative is more than just a gaming experience; it's a chance to create additional avenues for fans to connect with – and immerse themselves in – the sport."

Igor Antonov, Vice President Live Games, Gameloft, said: "At Gameloft, we believe there’s a hero in all of us, waiting to be unleashed in the virtual worlds we create. We’re delighted to feature Formula E, a championship with a mission that also offers plenty of thrills along the way. We can’t wait for our fans to dive into this experience in Asphalt 8 and enjoy every bit of the action.”

Asphalt 8, first released in 2013 by Gameloft, is the 10th major game in the Asphalt series, with 500,000 daily active users; it is one of the largest racing games in the world alongside its successor Asphalt 9 boasting 15 million monthly active users across its different titles.