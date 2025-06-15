MONTREAL - George Russell secured his redemption at the Canadian Grand Prix.

A year after starting first but dropping to third in Montreal, the Mercedes driver made no mistake on Sunday, holding off Red Bull’s Max Verstappen for his fourth Formula One win.

“I feel proud of myself, feel proud of the team,” Russell said. “Especially after this time 12 months ago, when it was a victory lost."

Russell — the pole winner for the second straight year — held the advantage throughout the race and became the fourth race winner this season, joining points leader Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris and Verstappen, the four-time reigning world champion.

“The gap wasn't that big towards George, but I never really felt like I had the pace to do anything,” said Verstappen, who’d won the three previous Canadian GPs. “Throughout the whole race, I never really felt like I was actually holding on to second.”

Mercedes took two steps on the podium as rookie Kimi Antonelli became the third-youngest F1 podium finisher. The 18-year-old placed third behind Verstappen after overtaking Piastri on the opening lap on a sunny, 24 C afternoon at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

The 27-year-old Russell, of Great Britain, entered the Canadian GP in the spotlight after he and Verstappen collided two weeks ago at the Spanish GP -- leading to severe penalties for the Dutchman.

This time around, the fireworks involved two teammates and the standings leaders.

The McLarens went wheel-to-wheel late in the race as Norris, then in fifth, attempted to overtake Piastri.

Norris ultimately bumped Piastri from behind on the pit straight and hit the wall on the 67th lap out of 70, ending his afternoon and drawing a safety car for the remainder of the race.

“I should never have gone for it,” Norris said. “He was starting to drift a little bit to the right, so I thought I had a small opportunity to go to the left, but it was way too much risk, especially on my teammate.

“Happy nothing happened to him, and I paid the price for my mistake."

Piastri finished fourth, ending an eight-race podium streak.

McLaren, as a team, failed to reach the top three for the first time this year amid a dominant season for the papaya-coloured cars.

Piastri said Norris quickly apologized following the race. He doesn’t expect the incident to carry over as the two drivers battle for the title.

“Everything will stay the same,” he said. “If it had been a crash in a corner, and clearly we got it wrong and too aggressive, then that's one thing, but it was a bit of an unfortunate incident.

“I don't think it will change anything, and I think that's the way it should be, because ultimately we're both trying to fight for a world championship."

The Australian driver extended his advantage to 22 points over Norris through 10 of 24 stops this season. Verstappen, ranked third in the drivers’ championship, now trails Norris by 21 points. A race win is worth 25.

Russell, meanwhile, is a distant 62 points behind Piastri. The race win still gives a confidence boost to a driver loaded with talent, but who's without a contract for next season.

"It doesn't hurt. It doesn't hurt at all,” said Russell, when asked if this win helps negotiations. “Not concerned at all about next year. I know I'm going to be on the grid next year. I feel that I'm driving better than ever. I still feel I've got more in the tank. I feel ready to fight for a world championship.”

As for Antonelli, a rising star in the sport, only Verstappen and Canada’s Lance Stroll have reached the podium at a younger age.

"Much better than what I imagined,” the Italian said. “Hearing the crowd while walking into the podium, I had massive goosebumps.

“The goal is now to keep the same momentum and trying to achieve more podiums, and hopefully also maybe the first win, but you never know, in the future."

Ferrari pilots Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton were fifth and sixth, respectively. Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg, Haas’ Esteban Ocon and Williams’ Carlos Sainz Jr. rounded out the top 10.

Leclerc, after holding off on a second pit stop, was the leader until the 54th lap when he finally swapped tires.

That set up a five-man race to the finish between Russell, Verstappen, Antonelli, Piastri and Norris in the final 16 laps. A little more than five seconds separated the drivers.

Stroll — the lone Canadian on the 20-driver grid — was 17th. The Aston Martin driver received a 10-second penalty for forcing Alpine’s Pierre Gasly off the track on the 47th lap.

An announced 352,000 spectators — including actor Ben Stiller, swimming star Summer McIntosh and Montreal Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki — made the trip to Île Notre-Dame over three sunny days, a stark contrast to the torrential rain and hail that disrupted last year’s event.

The Canadian GP returns to Circuit Gilles Villeneuve next year. The racetrack is under contract with F1 until 2031.

Next up, the F1 series moves across the pond for the Austrian Grand Prix on June 29.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2025.