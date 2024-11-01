SAO PAULO (AP) — British driver Oliver Bearman replaced an ill Kevin Magnussen in a Haas car at the Brazilian Grand Prix and excelled on Friday.

The 19-year-old Bearman was third in the morning practice, only 0.195 seconds behind McLaren’s Lando Norris, the fastest. Later, Bearman left countryman Lewis Hamilton behind in the final part of the sprint race qualifier and finished 10th.

Haas did not elaborate on Magnussen's illness.

"The team wishes Kevin a quick recovery and will provide a further update in due course,” Haas said.

Race stewards said in response to a Haas request that Bearman “is required to use the engine, gearbox and tires which were allocated to the original driver.”

Bearman, who will race for Haas in 2025, replaced Magnussen at the Azerbaijan GP in September and scored a point.

