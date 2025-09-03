Indy Toronto flashbacks: Wins, legends and loss at Exhibition Place

The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto -- otherwise known as the Grand Prix of Toronto -- is leaving Exhibition Place and headed to Markham, Ont., in 2026.

The Canadian Press looks at some of its most memorable moments in Toronto.

Inaugural Race

In 1985, Molson Breweries' in-house promotional division, Molstar Sports & Entertainment, proposed to run a Championship Auto Racing Teams (CART) sanctioned IndyCar race at Exhibition Place in Toronto. The race was approved by just two votes from Toronto City Council in July 1985, with the race to be held the next year. American Bobby Rahal won the inaugural race, which was held on July 20, 1986.

Beginning of Andretti Era

American Michael Andretti and Newman/Haas Racing are the winningest names in IndyCar Toronto's history. That era began in 1989, when Andretti held off former Formula One star Emerson Fittipaldi to take the checkered flag — his first of seven titles in Toronto.

Tracy's Triumph

In 1993, hometown driver Paul Tracy delivered a landmark win. The Canadian, who hailed from the city's east end, attained glory in becoming the first Canadian to win the event on home soil in just his second year on the circuit. A decade later, Tracy claimed top spot on the podium in his hometown.

Five in Seven

Andretti snapped a year-long drought in 1995 by returning to his sweet spot at Toronto’s Exhibition Place. The victory was his fifth in the city in just seven years. Rahal and Canadian Jacques Villeneuve joined him on the podium, with the event being the last for Villeneuve before moving to Formula One in 1996.

Fatal Crash

Rookie driver Jeff Krosnoff died instantly from a crash that brought a premature end to the Molson Indy Toronto on July 14, 1996. On the 92nd lap of the 95-lap race, his car made wheel-to-wheel contact with Stefan Johansson's and was launched into the catch fencing above the wall. Track official Gary Avrin of Calgary was also killed in the incident.

Bourdais caps Newman/Haas Racing dominance

Sebastien Bourdais had one of the more dominant performances in a victorious effort in Toronto in 2004. The Frenchman led 75 of the 84 laps en route to earning Newman/Haas Racing its seventh title in Ontario’s capital. Six of those came with Andretti, while his seventh Toronto win came under Team Green in 2001.

Allmendinger Spin, Tagliani Podium

American A.J. Allmendinger was aiming for a first victory in Toronto in 2005 when he crashed into the tire wall trailing leader Justin Wilson of Great Britain with six laps to go. Mario Dominguez also ended up crashing into Allmendinger. Montreal's Tagliani took advantage, climbing from fourth to third to make the podium. Allmendinger came back to win in Toronto in 2006.

Early Fallout

Rain was a major factor in the 2007 event, with the track still damp from the showers earlier in the day. On the first attempt at turn three, Tagliani clipped Simon Pagenaud and knocked off the Frenchman’s front wing. Tracy collected the debris and eventually crashed on turn seven, sparking a chain reaction. Tracy, Katherine Legge, Alex Figge and Tristan Gommendy were all knocked out, with Jan Heylen also forced to retire. Will Power won the race

Return to Toronto, IndyCar era

Organizers cancelled the 2008 Toronto race following the merger of the Indy Racing League and Champ Car World Series. Andretti Green Racing co-owner Michael Andretti bought the event’s assets and revived it in 2009, when Britain’s Dario Franchitti took pole and led 45 laps to win.

Post-COVID Return

The event was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic. It returned in 2022, when Scott Dixon joked it was a “home race” because Canada is part of the Commonwealth, making it the closest IndyCar gets to his native New Zealand. The win was historic, tying him with Mario Andretti for second on the all-time IndyCar wins list with 52 career victories. It was also Dixon’s fourth win in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2025.