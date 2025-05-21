Kyle Larson will again attempt to win both the Indianapolis 500 and Coca-Cola 600 on the same day as part of a full day of racing on TSN that kicks off with Max Verstappen searching for his second consecutive Formula 1 victory at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Larson will first race in the 109th Indy 500 at the world-famous Indianapolis Motor Speedway at 12:30 p.m. ET before heading to Charlotte, North Carolina to take part in the Coca-Cola 600 from the Charlotte Motor Speedway at 6 p.m. ET.

The 32-year-old is looking to become just the second driver to drive the total of 1,100 miles between the two races, after Tony Stewart completed both races in the lead lap of both races on the same day in 2001.

Larson has crashed twice in practice in the leadup to the Indy 500 but his spirits remain high as he makes another attempt at “The Double”.

"Obviously it's tricky. I spun," Larson said after leaving the care center. "I don't know. Kind of caught off guard a little bit there, but I think we'll be fine. I tend to get over things pretty quickly. I know I spun but my balance felt pretty close to being good."

He attempted the feat last year, finishing 18th in a rain-delayed Indy 500 but never drove a lap in the NASCAR Cup Series race in Charlotte as rain ended that race early.

Formula 1 will kick off the day's racing festivities with the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix from Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo. It’s the second leg of the European triple-header before the driver’s head to Spain next weekend.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc won the race last year, becoming the only Monegasque to have won the race on his home soil.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is coming off a win in last week’s Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, his second victory of the season. McLaren teammates Oscar Piastri (146) and Lando Norris (133) remain atop the driver’s standings heading into the ninth race of the season.



2025 Monaco Grand Prix - How to watch

Day: Sunday, May 25th

Time: 8:55 a.m. ET/ 5:55 a.m. PT

Channel: TSN5, the TSN App, or watch multiple streams at once with bonus coverage on the TSN.ca Multiplex.

2025 Indianapolis 500 - How to watch

Day: Sunday, May 25th

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET/ 9:30 a.m. PT

Channel: TSN4/5, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.



2025 Coca Cola 600 - How to watch

Day: Sunday, May 25th

Time: 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT

Channel: TSN4 the TSN App, and TSN.ca