MONACO (AP) — Lando Norris broke the track record to qualify on pole position Saturday for Formula 1's Monaco Grand Prix, besting Charles Leclerc and title rival Oscar Piastri.

Norris and Leclerc swapped fastest times before the McLaren driver upped the pace again to take first by .109 of a second, with teammate Piastri third. Norris' time of 1 minute, 9.954 seconds replaces a record set by Lewis Hamilton in 2019.

It's the first pole position for Norris since the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and comes as he tries to cut into teammate Piastri's 13-point standings lead. Leclerc, who won the Monaco Grand Prix last year, was denied a fourth career pole at his home race.

Montreal's Lance Stroll was 19th.

Qualifying has typically been more important at Monaco than anywhere else on the F1 calendar. It's almost impossible to overtake on the narrow streets during the race, so grid position is vital.

It could be a little different this year because drivers will now be required to change tires at least twice during the race.

That could shake up the possible strategies and follows a dull race last year when an early red flag allowed all drivers to make their mandatory pit stop. The race finished with the top 10 all in the same order that they started the race.

Seven-time champion Hamilton was fourth Saturday after Ferrari rebuilt the entire rear end of his car following a crash in practice.

It was a session to forget for Mercedes as its cars caused two red flags.

George Russell is set to start 14th after his car broke down in the tunnel with a suspected electrical problem, causing a lengthy stoppage while it was pushed out of the way by a track marshal crew, while his 18-year-old teammate Kimi Antonelli hit the wall and was 15th.

Haas rookie Oliver Bearman qualified 17th but drops to the back of the grid because of a 10-place penalty imposed Friday for overtaking under red flags when practice was stopped.

