One week after Red Bull star Max Verstappen and McLaren's Lando Norris collided to cost both a shot at victory in Austria, the two drivers will be back in the spotlight Sunday at Silverstone.

After voicing his frustration in Austria, Norris has tried his best to quiet the growing talk of a rivalry between himself and Verstappen this week.

“I don’t think he should apologize. I thought it was good racing, at times very close to the edge, but we’ve spoken about it and we’re both happy to go racing again," Norris said on Thursday. “Some of the things I said in the (TV) pen after the race were more just because I was frustrated at the time. A lot of adrenaline, a lot of emotions."

The British driver will, however, be looking for points after being forced to retire last week. Norris is second in the driver standings, just six points ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and 81 points back of Verstappen, who salvaged a fifth-place finish after their crash.

In pursuit of a fourth straight driver's championship this season, Verstappen was full of praise for the up-and-coming Norris on Thursday.

“He’s a great guy. Of course he loves racing, he’s very passionate," Verstappen said. “You also have to realize he’s fighting for his second win, I’m fighting for my 62nd. Naturally, your emotions are a little bit different.”

The Dutch driver, who received a 10-second penalty for causing the incident, also argued Norris may have panicked in the moment.

“I always said to Lando, when you go for moves up the inside, outside, you can trust me that I’m not there to try and crash you out," Verstappen said. “I felt everything that I did was nothing massively over the top."

With Norris posting the fastest time in practice No. 1 Friday, it appears the two will be battling once again for the win at Silverstone. It remains to be seen if their friendship can endure another collision.

