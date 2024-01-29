NASCAR Xfinity Racing on TSN

Scoreboard

NASCAR Xfinity Schedule

 
Date Race Location Pre-Race (ET) Race (ET) Network
February 17, 2024 United Rentals 300 Daytona International Speedway 4:30pm 5pm TSN3
February 24, 2024 RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Atlanta Motor Speedway 4:30pm 5pm TSN
March 2, 2024 The LiUana! Las Vegas Motor Speedway 4:30pm 5pm TSN
March 9, 2024 Race at the Phoenix Phoenix Raceayy 3pm 4:30pm TSN
March 23, 2024 Xfinity 250 Circuit of the Americas 4:30pm 5pm TSN
March 30, 2024 ToyotaCare 250 Richmond Raceway 1pm 1:30pm TSN
April 6, 2024 Race at Martinsville Martinsville Speedway 7pm 7:30pm TSN
April 13, 2024 Andy's Frozen Custard 300 Texas Motor Speedway 1pm 1:30pm TSN
April 20, 2024 Ag-Pro 300 Talladega Superspeedway 3:30pm 4pm TSN
April 27, 2024 A-GAME 200 Dover International Speedway 1pm 1:30pm TSN
May 11, 2024 Race at Darlington Darlington Raceway 1pm 1:30pm TSN
May 25, 2024 Race at Charlotte Charlotte Motor Speedway 2:30pm 3pm TSN
June 1, 2024 Pacific Office Automation 147 Portland International Raceway 6pm 6:30pm TSN
June 8, 2024 Sonoma 250 Sonoma Speedway 7:30pm 8pm TSN
June 15, 2024 Race at Iowa Iowa Speedway 3pm 3:30pm TSN
June 22, 2024 Race at New Hampshire New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3pm 3:30pm TSN
June 29, 2024 Tennessee Lottery 250 Nashville Superspeedway 4:30pm 5pm TSN
July 6, 2024 The Loop 110 Chicago Street Course 2pm 2:30pm TSN
July 13, 2024 Race at Pocono Pocono Raceway 2:30pm 3pm TSN
July 20, 2024 Pennzoil 250 Indianapolis Motor Speedway 3pm 3:30pm TSN
August 17, 2024 Cabo Wabo 250 Michigan International Speedway 3pm 3:30pm TSN
August 23, 2024 Wawa 250 Daytona International Speedway 7pm 7:30pm TSN
August 31, 2024 Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 Darlington Raceway 3:30pm 3:30pm TSN
September 7, 2024 Race at Atlanta Atlanta Motor Speedway 2:30pm 3pm TSN
September 14, 2024 Shriners Children's 200 Watkins Glen International 2:30pm 3pm TSN
September 20, 2024 Food City 300 Bristol Motor Speedway 7pm 7:30pm TSN
September 28, 2024 Race at Kansas Kansas Speedway 3pm 3:30pm TSN
October 5, 2024 Race at Talladega Talladega Superspeedway 3pm 3:30pm TSN
October 12, 2024 Drive for the Cure 250 Charlotte Motor Speedway - Road Course 3pm 3:30pm TSN
October 19, 2024 Race at Las Vegas Las Vegas Motor Speedway 2:30pm 3pm TSN
October 26, 2024 Race at Homestead-Miami Homestead-Miami Speedway 2:30pm 3pm TSN
November 2, 2024 Race at Martinsville Martinsville Speedway 2:30pm 3pm TSN
November 9, 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race Phoenix Raceway 5:30pm 6pm TSN
 

 

 

Xfinity Practice and Qualifying Schedule on TSN+

 
Date Event Race Track Time (ET)
February 16, 2024 Practice United Rentals 300 Daytona International Speedway 4:30pm
February 17, 2024 Qualifying Untied Rentals 300 Daytona International Speedway 11:30am
February 23, 2024 Qualifying RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Atlanta Motor Speedway 4:30pm
March 1, 2024 Practice & Qualifying The LiUana! Las Vegas Motor Speedway 6:30pm
 

 

