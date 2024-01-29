NASCAR Xfinity Racing on TSN
Kyle Busch - Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images
NASCAR Xfinity Schedule
|Date
|Race
|Location
|Pre-Race (ET)
|Race (ET)
|Network
|February 17, 2024
|United Rentals 300
|Daytona International Speedway
|4:30pm
|5pm
|TSN3
|February 24, 2024
|RAPTOR King of Tough 250
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|4:30pm
|5pm
|TSN
|March 2, 2024
|The LiUana!
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|4:30pm
|5pm
|TSN
|March 9, 2024
|Race at the Phoenix
|Phoenix Raceayy
|3pm
|4:30pm
|TSN
|March 23, 2024
|Xfinity 250
|Circuit of the Americas
|4:30pm
|5pm
|TSN
|March 30, 2024
|ToyotaCare 250
|Richmond Raceway
|1pm
|1:30pm
|TSN
|April 6, 2024
|Race at Martinsville
|Martinsville Speedway
|7pm
|7:30pm
|TSN
|April 13, 2024
|Andy's Frozen Custard 300
|Texas Motor Speedway
|1pm
|1:30pm
|TSN
|April 20, 2024
|Ag-Pro 300
|Talladega Superspeedway
|3:30pm
|4pm
|TSN
|April 27, 2024
|A-GAME 200
|Dover International Speedway
|1pm
|1:30pm
|TSN
|May 11, 2024
|Race at Darlington
|Darlington Raceway
|1pm
|1:30pm
|TSN
|May 25, 2024
|Race at Charlotte
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|2:30pm
|3pm
|TSN
|June 1, 2024
|Pacific Office Automation 147
|Portland International Raceway
|6pm
|6:30pm
|TSN
|June 8, 2024
|Sonoma 250
|Sonoma Speedway
|7:30pm
|8pm
|TSN
|June 15, 2024
|Race at Iowa
|Iowa Speedway
|3pm
|3:30pm
|TSN
|June 22, 2024
|Race at New Hampshire
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|3pm
|3:30pm
|TSN
|June 29, 2024
|Tennessee Lottery 250
|Nashville Superspeedway
|4:30pm
|5pm
|TSN
|July 6, 2024
|The Loop 110
|Chicago Street Course
|2pm
|2:30pm
|TSN
|July 13, 2024
|Race at Pocono
|Pocono Raceway
|2:30pm
|3pm
|TSN
|July 20, 2024
|Pennzoil 250
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|3pm
|3:30pm
|TSN
|August 17, 2024
|Cabo Wabo 250
|Michigan International Speedway
|3pm
|3:30pm
|TSN
|August 23, 2024
|Wawa 250
|Daytona International Speedway
|7pm
|7:30pm
|TSN
|August 31, 2024
|Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200
|Darlington Raceway
|3:30pm
|3:30pm
|TSN
|September 7, 2024
|Race at Atlanta
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|2:30pm
|3pm
|TSN
|September 14, 2024
|Shriners Children's 200
|Watkins Glen International
|2:30pm
|3pm
|TSN
|September 20, 2024
|Food City 300
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|7pm
|7:30pm
|TSN
|September 28, 2024
|Race at Kansas
|Kansas Speedway
|3pm
|3:30pm
|TSN
|October 5, 2024
|Race at Talladega
|Talladega Superspeedway
|3pm
|3:30pm
|TSN
|October 12, 2024
|Drive for the Cure 250
|Charlotte Motor Speedway - Road Course
|3pm
|3:30pm
|TSN
|October 19, 2024
|Race at Las Vegas
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|2:30pm
|3pm
|TSN
|October 26, 2024
|Race at Homestead-Miami
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|2:30pm
|3pm
|TSN
|November 2, 2024
|Race at Martinsville
|Martinsville Speedway
|2:30pm
|3pm
|TSN
|November 9, 2024
|NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship Race
|Phoenix Raceway
|5:30pm
|6pm
|TSN
Xfinity Practice and Qualifying Schedule on TSN+
|Date
|Event
|Race
|Track
|Time (ET)
|February 16, 2024
|Practice
|United Rentals 300
|Daytona International Speedway
|4:30pm
|February 17, 2024
|Qualifying
|Untied Rentals 300
|Daytona International Speedway
|11:30am
|February 23, 2024
|Qualifying
|RAPTOR King of Tough 250
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|4:30pm
|March 1, 2024
|Practice & Qualifying
|The LiUana!
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|6:30pm
* Schedule subject to change