TORONTO - Pato O'Ward has won the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto.

It's the seven-year IndyCar Series veteran's first win on the course around Toronto's Exhibition Place.

Rinus Veekay finished second and Kyffin Simpson placed third.

Colton Herta was the defending champion at Toronto and held pole position for today's race but finished fourth.

Toronto's Devlin DeFrancesco, the only Canadian on the grid, had his race derailed after his car was lightly damaged in an accident in the 37th lap but he managed to finish the race eight laps back of O'Ward.

This year the race was expanded to 90 laps around the 11-turn, 2.874-kilometre street course at Toronto's fairgrounds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2025.