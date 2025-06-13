MONTREAL - Fred Vasseur made a brief cameo in the "F1" blockbuster movie coming to theatres this month.

The Ferrari team principal wonders if the big-screen audition might help him land a second career in acting, since so many Italian newspapers are calling for his ousting.

"I'm looking for a new job," he said, filling a news conference room with laughter Friday at the Canadian Grand Prix.

Multiple reports suggest Vasseur's future is under threat at Ferrari as top-tier drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc fall short of race wins so far this season.

Some outlets have also written that Leclerc might take his talents to another garage. And speculation that the 40-year-old Hamilton might retire is routine — even though he’s only just joined Ferrari on a multi-year contract.

"I have to stay calm, because I will have to finish at the stewards,” Vasseur said, hoping not to get fined. "It's some Italian media, it's not all Italian media.

“I don't understand the target. Perhaps it’s to give (crap) to the team, but in this case, I don't see the point. Perhaps it's for them the only way to exist. This is probably more the reason, but it's really hurting the team.”

Vasseur joined Ferrari in 2023 and came 17 points shy of securing its first constructors’ championship since 2008 last year.

The prestigious Italian outfit — with a record 16 titles — is on a quest to return to its past dominance and had expectations of competing for a championship this season.

Ferrari, however, trails McLaren by 197 points despite ranking second in the constructors’ standings heading into Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix — the 10th stop of the 24-race circuit. For reference, a driver earns 25 points for one win.

Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, joined Ferrari in a highly anticipated move last winter but has yet to reach the podium in red.

He and Leclerc — who has reached three podiums — rank sixth and fifth, respectively, in the drivers’ championship.

Despite his relatively slow start with Ferrari, Hamilton came to the defence of his boss Thursday.

“I do believe Fred is the person to take us to the top,” he said. “To me, it’s all nonsense what people have written.”

“And also, to everyone writing stories of me considering not racing — I literally only just started here with Ferrari. I’m here for several years, and I’m here for the long haul,” he later added. “There’s zero doubts. Please stop making stuff up.”

As for the Leclerc rumours, the Monégasque driver was shocked to hear them. Leclerc is racing in his seventh season with Ferrari and under a long-term contract.

“I have no idea where it's coming from,” Leclerc said. “I've never said anything of this in the last few races. If anything, I keep saying how much I love the team and how much I want to bring back Ferrari to the top.”

Added Vasseur: “Each single interview from the beginning of the season, he is telling that he wants to stay with Ferrari, he wants to win with Ferrari, his future is with Ferrari. But every single Monday we have an article telling that, 'Ah, Charles will go next year.’”

Even former Ferrari pilot Carlos Sainz Jr., who Hamilton replaced as Leclerc’s teammate, chimed in.

“The moment that the results don’t click in Ferrari, there’s always finger-pointing by the media, and all this chaos happening,” said Sainz, who now races for Williams.

Leclerc finished third last time out at the Spanish Grand Prix, while Hamilton placed sixth.

Hamilton said both drivers had issues “hindering us massively” midway through the race, calling it “the worst-feeling car I’d ever had.”

Ferrari has apparently solved the issue heading into the Canadian Grand Prix, although Friday’s first free practice was far from ideal.

Leclerc crashed his front left wheel into the wall at Turn 4 less than 10 minutes into the session. He needed a new chassis and missed the second free practice.

“None of us is satisfied with how it's going at the moment, that's clear. We came into the season thinking that we had chances to challenge McLaren and Red Bull in order to win the championship,” Leclerc said Thursday. “If we compare ourselves to our other competitors, apart from McLaren, it's not like we are having a shocking season.

“We just need to find ourselves as well, just like Mercedes, just like Red Bull, needs to find the outstanding thing that McLaren have found."

Mercedes’ George Russell posted the fastest lap in the second free practice at one minute 12.123 seconds, followed by McLaren’s Lando Norris (1:12.151) and Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli (1:12.411).

Hamilton drove around Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in 1:12.653 — the eighth fastest time — on a sunny, 19 C day in Montreal.

Another session takes place Saturday afternoon before qualifying.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 13, 2025.