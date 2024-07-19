Scott Dixon returns to Toronto looking to win the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy for the fifth time in his career and the second time in his past three tries.

Watch the Honda Indy LIVE on Sunday, July 21 at 1 p.m. ET/ 10 a.m. PT LIVE on TSN4, the TSN App, and TSN.ca.

The New Zealand native trails only Michael Andretti’s seven victories for the most in the race’s history and says he loves coming back each year to race at Exhibition Place.

"Who doesn't love coming to Toronto? For me, it's like my home race cause you guys are part of the Commonwealth. It's always a fun race here,” Dixon said on TSN Overdrive. “The fans and everyone involved do a hell of a job and it's a lot of fun around here.

"I think what's cool about this track is that it races really well. I think that's what makes street courses fun or not fun, in the fact that if you have a fast car and you can't get through traffic or make legit passes. What's really cool about this place is that you're almost getting to 185 MPH with overtakes going down Lakeshore and then you've got to be first gear 35 going through the hairpin [on turn three]. It's a good mix here. Obviously, we've seen many different circuit layouts over the 20 years I've raced here. It's changed a bit, but it's a fun track and races really well.”

Practice for Sunday’s race got underway on Friday morning, with NTT IndyCar Series leader Alex Palou looking to win the race for the first time in his career.

Dixon first raced in Toronto in 1999 and says the ever-evolving Lakeshore course will keep drivers on their toes heading into the weekend.

“We do simulations every Tuesday or Wednesday where we spend four to eight hours running through different setup changes, but then you get to the track and things are different. The surface, where the walls are placed, the apex, the speed of the corners,” said Dixon. “Most of it is on-your-toes thinking in the first session and second session practices and hopefully by qualifying you've got it all sorted.

“Street courses are the fun part of Indy Car racing. It's never the same. It's always evolving and for me, that's really exciting.”

The 43-year-old has two wins this season, both in street circuits in Detroit and Long Beach, and believes the efforts of his team, Chip Ganassi Racing, and his style of driving may give him the advantage come Sunday.

"I think it's always a combo. Some of it can be your style of driving and you've also got to have an amazing team,” said Dixon. “You're always chasing hundreds of small details to get it right. My style of driving, combined with the team, I think it blends really well and creates a lot of opportunities.”

Dixon currently sits fourth in the NTT Indy rankings with 322 points, trailing Palou (379), Will Power (344), and Pato O’Ward (327). A win in Toronto would bring Dixon closer to a seventh IndyCar Series Championship and first since 2020.

With his 44th birthday coming up on Monday, Dixon says he has a lot left in the tank and hopes to celebrate his birthday in style after Sunday’s race.

“You try to look at past champions and people that have done it, but I think everyone's story is different. For me, right now I just don't feel any of those sensations. I'm looking forward to next season, the next race,” said Dixon.

“I think they say it's when the small things start to annoy you, and I haven't gotten to that point yet. I'll be 44 on Monday so hopefully, we can have a celebration with a great weekend.”