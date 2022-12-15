'It's just Mitch being Mitch': Marner aims to extend point streak to 24 games tonight

The Toronto Maple Leafs placed defenceman Axel Rindell on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination on Thursday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The #leafs have placed Axel Rindell on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) December 15, 2022

Rindell, 22, was drafted 177th overall in the 2020 NHL draft by the Maple Leafs.

The six-foot defenceman was playing his first season in North America where he split time with the AHL's Toronto Marlies and the ECHL's Newfoundland Growlers.

Rindell had two goals and four points in five games with the Growlers and did not record a point in six games with the Marlies.

The Helsinki, Finland native represented his country at the IIHF World Junior Championships in 2020 and 2021 and was named a top three player on his team in 2021 after scoring two goals and three points en route to bronze medal.

The move puts the Maple Leafs under the 50 player contract limit under the NHL/NHLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement.