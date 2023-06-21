Axel Sandin-Pellikka - Defence

Team: Skelleftea (SWE J20)

Hometown: Gallivere, SWE

Nationality: SWE

HT: 5-11 WT: 180 Shoots: Right

TSN Ranking Mid: 17 Final: 14

NHL Ranking Final: 7 ES

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2022-23 GP G PTS PIM Skelleftea 31 16 36 64

Craig Button's Analysis

"Calm, cool, poised with excellent sense. Confident with the puck in every area on the ice. He makes plays on his terms and is a highly efficient player without a lot of flash and dash."

Projection: Top Pair D

Comparable: Sergei Zubov