Axel Sandin-Pellikka - Defence
Published
Team: Skelleftea (SWE J20)
Hometown: Gallivere, SWE
Nationality: SWE
HT: 5-11 WT: 180 Shoots: Right
TSN Ranking Mid: 17 Final: 14
NHL Ranking Final: 7 ES
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
ES European Skaters EG European Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2022-23
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Skelleftea
|31
|16
|36
|64
Craig Button's Analysis
"Calm, cool, poised with excellent sense. Confident with the puck in every area on the ice. He makes plays on his terms and is a highly efficient player without a lot of flash and dash."
Projection: Top Pair D
Comparable: Sergei Zubov
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey IQ
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|4/5
|5/5
|4.5/5
|4/5
|4.5/5