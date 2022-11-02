After finishing the 2021 pandemic-shortened Canadian Football League season with a 5-9 record and behind starter Michael Reilly, Nathan Rourke’s emergence in 2022 has propelled the BC Lions into Sunday’s West Division semifinal where they host the Calgary Stampeders and their new sherriff: Jake Maier.

In his second CFL season, Rourke quickly became one of the most impactful players in the league. He threw for 281 yards and three touchdowns in the Lions' 59-15 rout of the Edmonton Elks in Week 1. Born in Victoria, B.C., and raised in Oakville, Ont., the 24-year-old quarterback delivered an encore performance the very next game, throwing for 439 yards and four touchdowns, crushing the Toronto Argonauts 44-3 in Vancouver.

Rourke's dominance through the first half of the season firmly planted him in the conversation for Most Outstanding Player alongside fellow West Division slinger Zach Collaros of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

That was until a Lisfranc injury against the Saskatchewan Roughriders sidelined him in Week 11.

The Lions held a 28-10 lead over the Riders in the fourth quarter with 12 minutes remaining on Aug. 19. Rourke took the snap and dropped back as the Riders defensive front collapsed in on him. Rourke was swallowed up by the wave of Green and White and brought down to the turf. He was helped off and the balance of the Lions' season fell in the hands of fellow Canadian Michael O'Connor.

O'Connor finished the game with 36 passing yards and the win as the Lions held on for the victory.

O'Connor got his first CFL start the following week as Rourke underwent successful surgery. O'Connor played midway into the second quarter before he suffered a groin injury, prompting third-string quarterback Antonio Pipkin to see action against the Roughriders in a 23-16 loss.

The Lions acquired former Montreal Alouettes quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. shortly after on their Week 13 bye in exchange for the Lions’ first-round selection in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Adams saw minimal action in his return to Montreal a week later when the Lions visited the Als. The 29-year-old Adams attempted three passes, completing one of them for 17 yards. Pipkin threw for 174 yards and an interception as the Lions fell 31-10.

After getting up to speed with head coach Rick Campbell's offence, Adams did more than tread water for the Lions as his 1,504 passing yards and six touchdowns over eight games helped them cement a playoff berth.

It was announced before Week 21 that Rourke would start and see action against the Blue Bombers in the Western Semi-Final, a goal he set following surgery on his foot in August.

Meanwhile, in Calgary, a new era has begun as Maier has replaced 10-year Stampeder veteran and two-time Grey Cup champion Bo Levi Mitchell as the team’s starting quarterback.

Maier replaced Mitchell in the second half of a Week 11 matchup against the Toronto Argonauts, where he threw for 156 yards and an interception in a 22-19 Calgary win.

The Stampeders opted to stick with the second-year UC Davis product the following week against the Blue Bombers. Maier completed 23 of his 28 pass attempts for 294 yards and a trio of touchdowns as the Stampeders narrowly lost to the two-time defending Grey Cup champions 31-29.

Maier would once again be given the start in Week 13, marking the beginning of the 25-year-old’s run in Calgary and the end of Mitchell's time as the No. 1 pivot.

Maier finished the 2022 regular season with 2,389 yards for 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions. The Stampeders signed him to a two-year extension in September, signalling that Maier will be the new face of the franchise.

In Week 21, the 32-year-old Mitchell suited up for what could have been his last game at McMahon Stadium when the Stampeders hosted the Roughriders.

Now, Maier has the opportunity to shine in his first playoff start in the Western Semi-Final against Rourke.