1h ago
Lions sign Eastern Washington All-Time Games Played leader OL Taylor
The B.C. Lions have signed American offensive lineman Tristen Taylor to their practice roster, the team announced Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
The B.C. Lions have signed American offensive lineman Tristen Taylor to their practice roster, the team announced Tuesday.
An Addition to the OL 💪🏾#BCLions sign @TristenTaylor65 to the practice roster. He is the @EWUFootball all-time leader in games played with 60 🦁#RoarLikeNeveefore— BC LIONS (@BCLions) August 2, 2022
Taylor, 25, most recently spent time with the National Football League's Chicago Bears as part of their rookie mini-camp.
Taylor played collegiately for the Eastern Washington University Eagles, where he spent six seasons (2016-21). Taylor left EWU the school's All-Time Games Played leader, starting in 60 games after being granted a sixth year of NCAA eligibility after missing all but three games in the 2018 season.
The six-foot-six, 330-pound, Stockton, Calif., native alternated between tackle and guard. He earned multiple accolades during his time with the Eagles, including First-Team All-America honours (2020), Second-Team All-America honours (2021), and honourable mention All-Big Sky honours (2016 and 2018).