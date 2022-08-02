The B.C. Lions have signed American offensive lineman Tristen Taylor to their practice roster, the team announced Tuesday.

An Addition to the OL 💪🏾#BCLions sign @TristenTaylor65 to the practice roster. He is the @EWUFootball all-time leader in games played with 60 🦁#RoarLikeNeveefore — BC LIONS (@BCLions) August 2, 2022

Taylor, 25, most recently spent time with the National Football League's Chicago Bears as part of their rookie mini-camp.

Taylor played collegiately for the Eastern Washington University Eagles, where he spent six seasons (2016-21). Taylor left EWU the school's All-Time Games Played leader, starting in 60 games after being granted a sixth year of NCAA eligibility after missing all but three games in the 2018 season.

The six-foot-six, 330-pound, Stockton, Calif., native alternated between tackle and guard. He earned multiple accolades during his time with the Eagles, including First-Team All-America honours (2020), Second-Team All-America honours (2021), and honourable mention All-Big Sky honours (2016 and 2018).