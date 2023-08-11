NICE, France (AP) — Central defender Bafodé Diakité headed a stoppage-time equalizer as Lille grabbed a 1-1 draw at Nice in the French league's season opener Friday.

Diakité met a free kick from midfielder Angel Gomes at the back post in the 94th minute.

Nice took an early first-half lead when striker Gaëtan Laborde clipped the ball over goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier after being set up by strike partner Terem Moffi inside the penalty area.

PSG begins its title defense at home against Lorient on Saturday and is expected to be without star striker Kylian Mbappé amid an ongoing transfer standoff.

In Saturday's other game, Marcelino takes charge of his first game for Marseille when it faces Reims at home. ___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer