The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' starting quarterback job appears to be wide open.

On the team's first depth chart ahead of its preseason opener on Friday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baker Mayfield "or" Kyle Trask is listed as QB1.

Bucs first depth chart lists Baker Mayfield OR Kyle Trask as the starter. Rookie Calijah Kancey is the starter at DT and Cody Mauch is the other rookie starter at LG. pic.twitter.com/kPnpiUKZAR — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) August 8, 2023

Both men are looking to succeed the retired Tom Brady as the defending NFC South champion's starter.

Trask, 25, was a second-round pick out of Texas in 2021. In his first two seasons with the team, Trask appeared in a single game, throwing for 23 yards on 3-for-9 passing in the team's Week 18 loss, 30-17, to the Atlanta Falcons.

The 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma, Mayfield is looking for a fresh start with the Bucs, having played for three teams over the past two seasons.

With the Cleveland Browns' acquisition of Deshaun Watson in March of 2022, the team dealt Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers ahead of last season. He appeared in seven games before being waived. He was claimed by the Los Angeles Rams, a team looking for help at pivot following a season-ending injury to Matthew Stafford.

In a combined 12 games in 2022, Mayfield threw for 2,163 yards on 201-for-335 passing with 10 touchdowns to eight picks.

The 28-year-old Mayfield is expected to start the game against the Steelers with Trask going under centre for the team's second preseason game on Aug. 19 against the New York Jets.