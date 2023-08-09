Ball gets lodged in red light of Fenway Park's Green Monster

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Isbel hit a liner that crashed through a red light near the base of the Green Monster at Fenway Park and lodged inside the broken light for a ground-rule double on Wednesday night.

The Kansas City Royals had just taken a 1-0 lead on MJ Melendez’s home run to open the second inning. With two outs and Matt Duffy on first base, Isbel lashed a drive to left field that looked like it would be caught by Boston’s Masataka Yoshida, who lunged for the ball and clasped his glove. But Yoshida missed the ball.

The sound of the ball hitting the Green Monster was clearly heard around the park. Yoshida, who crashed into the base of the wall in his futile catch effort, got up and started to run in, attempting to field the ball. Clearly befuddled, Yoshida turned around a couple of times trying to locate the ball. But the ball was not on the field.

Rather than hitting the wall and bouncing off, the ball crashed through one of the red lights that denote the number of outs. Yoshida reached through the hole and pulled out the offending baseball.

While the play went into the scorebook as a ground rule double, it was anything but routine.