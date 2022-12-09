Ravens QB Jackson likely out Sunday vs. Steelers

Garafolo on Lamar's injury, Jimmy G's potential return and why the Titans fired their GM

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will likely miss Sunday's contest against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a sprained PCL, head coach John Harbaugh said on Friday.

Harbaugh told the media "It looks like it's going to be Tyler [Huntley] on Sunday" following Friday's practice.

Huntley, who filled in following Jackson's injury, passed for 187 yards and added 41 rushing yards along with the game-winning touchdown in last week's come from behind win over the Denver Broncos.

"It looks like it's going to be Tyler Huntley on Sunday." pic.twitter.com/DJHYKLjIqn — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 9, 2022

Huntley, 24, made four starts in relief of Jackson last season, completing 90 of 139 passes for 772 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 38 rushing attempts for 239 yards and two touchdowns.

Jackson, 25, has thrown for 2,242 yards and 17 touchdowns this season, adding 764 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

The Ravens (8-4) lead the AFC North heading into their Week 14 matchup with the division-rival Steelers.