Todd Monken is headed back to the pros.

The Baltimore Ravens hired the former Georgia offensive coordinator in the same role on Tuesday.

The 57-year-old Monken succeeds Greg Roman, who resigned from the role after four seasons last month.

"We conducted 21 interviews with 14 candidates throughout a thorough process that had wide-ranging organizational involvement," head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. "Todd's leadership and coaching acumen were evident from the beginning. He has a proven track record for designing and teaching offensive systems that allow players to succeed at the highest level. We're excited to get to work and begin building an offense that will help us compete for championships."

A native of Wheaton, IL, Monken spent the past three seasons with the Bulldogs under Kirby Smart, winning back-to-back National Championships in the past two years.

He previously spent time in the NFL with the Jacksonville Jaguars as wide receivers coach (2007 to 2010) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2016 to 2017) and Cleveland Browns (2019) as offensive coordinator.

Monken also served as head coach of Southern Mississippi from 2013 to 2015.