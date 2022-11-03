Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman will undergo season-ending foot surgery, head coach John Harbaugh announced Thursday.

Bateman, 22, had previously missed two games earlier in the season with an ailment to the same foot before exiting the team's 27-22 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Thursday after only 13 snaps.

Initially, Harbaugh hoped that the Minnesota product would only miss "a few weeks."

"Bateman's a little bit more disappointing in the sense that after the game they thought it was kind of a tweak, but there's a little more there from a strain standpoint. So, conversations will be had," Harbaugh said earlier in the week.

The 27th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Bateman has appeared in six games this season, hauling in 285 yards on 15 receptions with two touchdowns.

The Tifton, GA missed five games during his rookie season with a groin injury.

With Bateman's injury, Harbaugh indicated that veteran wideout DeSean Jackson, who is currently on the team's practice roster, could see game action this weekend against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

The three-time Pro Bowler has appeared in 176 games over 14 seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Ravens (5-3) are winners of three of their last four games and sit atop the AFC North.