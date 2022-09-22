Jason Pierre-Paul is joining the Baltimore Ravens, the three-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker and defensive end tells CBS Sports' Josina Anderson.

Pierre-Paul, 33, spent the past four seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning Super Bowl LV in 2021.

Text from free agent DE Jason Pierre-Paul: “I’m joining the #Ravens as of today.” — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) September 22, 2022

A product of South Florida, Pierre-Paul appeared in 12 games for the Bucs last season, recording 31 tackles, 2.5 tacks and a forced fumble.

A First-Team All-Pro in 2011, Pierre-Paul spent the first eight seasons of his career with the New York Giants, winning Super Bowl XLVI in 2012.

For his career, the Deerfield Beach, FL native has recorded 603 tackles, 91.5 sacks and four interceptions, including a pick-six in 2016, in 165 games over 12 seasons.