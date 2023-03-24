Nelson Agholor is headed to Charm City.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the wide receiver has signed a one-year, $3.85 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.

Former Patriots’ WR Nelson Agholor is signing a one-year, $3.25 million deal that also includes incentives with the Baltimore Ravens, per sources. @Schultz_Report initially reported agreement between the two sides. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 24, 2023

The deal for the 29-year-old Agholor also includes incentives.

A native of Lagos, Agholor spent the past two seasons with the New England Patriots. In 2022, Agholor appeared in 16 games for the team, hauling in 31 receptions for 362 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Originally taken with the 20th overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft out of USC, Agholor spent the first five years of his career with the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he won Super Bowl LII in 2018, and then suited up for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020.

In 118 games over eight seasons, Agholor has recorded 340 receptions for 4,246 yards and 31 touchdowns.