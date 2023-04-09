The Baltimore Ravens have agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The contract can be worth up to $18 million with incentives.

Sources: The #Ravens are giving WR Odell Beckham Jr. a 1-year deal worth up to $18M, per me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. A weapon for Baltimore’s QB. pic.twitter.com/q9F8wBT19A — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2023

Beckham Jr., 30, last played in Super Bowl 56 with the Los Angeles Rams, where he tore his ACL after catching two passes for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Beckham Jr. was selected 12th overall in the 2014 NFL Draft by the New York Giants, where he spent the first five years of his career. He was named AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2014, and made three Pro Bowls as a member of the Giants.

The New Orleans, LA native signed with the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2019 season but never found his footing there - he averaged 54.7 receiving yards per game across 29 games compared to 92.8 across 56 games with the Giants.

Beckham wowed the league in his second season when he made a one-handed diving catch against the Dallas Cowboys, and has been viewed as one of the premier talents at the position since then.

Injuries have slowed Beckham Jr. at times in his career - he suffered a torn ACL in 2017 that cost him 13 games, and another torn ACL that sidelined him all of last season.

In 96 career games, Beckham Jr. has 531 catches for 7,367 yards and 56 touchdowns.