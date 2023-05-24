Jordi Alba's time at Camp Nou is coming to an end.

Barcelona announced Wednesday that the 34-year-old Spain left-back's contract will be terminated at season's end in a move to help comply with FIFA Fair Play regulations.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Alba for his professionalism, commitment and dedication, and his ever-positive and friendly relationship with all members of the Barca family, and wishes him every fortune in the future," the team said in a statement. "Barca will always be a home for you, Jordi."

A native of the Barcelona area, Alba is in his 11th season with the Blaugrana. He's made 29 appearances across all competitions this season.

Originally signed from Valencia in 2012, Alba has won six La Liga titles, including this year's, five Copas del Rey and the 2015 Champions League title in his time with the club.

Alba's 458 appearances across all competitions are ninth most in club history.

Internationally, Alba has been capped 91 times, appeared at three World Cups and was a member of Spain's Euro 2012-winning side.