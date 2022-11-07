The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced the Contemporary Baseball Era player ballot on Monday, providing eight players -- including Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Fred McGriff -- another chance at making the Hall of Fame.

Albert Belle, Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Rafael Palmeiro and Curt Schilling are the additional candidates up for election.

The ballot will be reviewed and voted on Dec. 4 at the Winter Meetings. Candidates must achieve at least 75 per cent of the 16-member Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee to earn a spot in Cooperstown.

Any player who receives the required amount of votes will earn induction to the Hall on July 23, 2023 alongside any members elected by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, the results of which will be announced on Jan. 24. Each of the eight players on the Comptemporary Baseball Era player ballot were originally passed over for a spot in Cooperstown by the BBWAA.