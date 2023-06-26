Incoming Nashville Predators general manager Barry Trotz said Monday the team is trying to move into the top four picks at this week's NHL Draft.

The Predators are currently slated to select 15th overall with their own pick and 24th overall, a selection acquired from the Edmonton Oilers at the trade deadline.

“[Retiring general manager David Poile] and I have been on the phones, everyone’s been trying to get into that top four," Trotz said. "I’ve been trying to make them uncomfortable, but we still have a few days, things can change.”

The Predators made their first big move of the off-season over the weekend, trading veteran centre Ryan Johansen to the Colorado Avalanche for the rights to pending unrestricted free agent Alex Galchenyuk.

The move represented a salary shedding decision for the Predators, who retained 50 per cent of Johansen's $8 million cap hit through 2024-25.

“The decision was made purely on our window that we created at the deadline at going in a different path…The opportunity will allow him to further his path with Colorado and we wish Ryan the best,” Trotz said Monday.

The 30-year-old Johansen scored 12 goals and added 16 assists over 55 games with the Predators this past season, his eighth in Nashville.