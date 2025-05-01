For the first time all series, the Ottawa Senators are the betting favoruites on FanDuel to force a Game 7 Thursday night.

After losing the first three games of the series, Ottawa’s number to advance to the second round ballooned to +1400 and they were +650 to force a Game 7.

Ottawa is now just +310 to become the fifth team in NHL history to comeback from a 0-3 series deficit. A win tonight would make them just the seventh team in league history to force a Game 7 after dropping the opening three games of a series.

As Domenic Padula, TSN’s Senior Sports Betting Analyst, pointed out in Morning Coffee today the Leafs have received 63 per cent of bets at FanDuel to win Game 6.

More to come.