Netherlands defender Daley Blind has joined Bayern Munich for the remainder of the season on a free transfer.

Blind, 32, had his contract with Ajax terminated by mutual agreement late last month and became a free agent.

Servus, Daley 🔴⚪



FC Bayern can announce the signing of defender Daley Blind on a deal till the end of the season.#MiaSanMia — FC Bayern Munich (@FCBayernEN) January 5, 2023

A native of Amsterdam, Blind was in his second stint with Ajax and spent the past five seasons with the Eredivisie champions. He made 19 appearances across all competitions this season.

From 2014 to 2018, Blind played for Manchester United.

Internationally, Blind has been capped 99 times by the Oranje and was a member of the squad at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where he scored in the Round of 16 against the United States.

Currently atop the Bundesliga table, Bayern returns from the winter break on Jan. 20 away to RB Leipzig.