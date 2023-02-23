The BC Lions have acquired quarterback Dane Evans from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in the 2024 Draft, the teams announced on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to add someone of Dane’s calibre to our quarterback room. You can never have enough proven veterans at QB,” co-GM and head coach Rick Campbell said in a release. “Vernon Adams Jr. is our guy and our starter. Led by VA, the QB room will be a key component to our success in 2023.”

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that Evans has agreed to a restructured deal with the Lions to reflect the fact that he will be competing for the No. 2 job in BC and not the No. 1 position currently held by Vernon Adams Jr.

My understanding is a restructured deal with @BCLions has been agreed to. Evans is competing for the #2 job not #1 & his new deal deal will reflect that. Similar in hard money to Dom Davis with heavy play time. Desire to work with BC OC Macsymic a key in Evans wanting to be in BC https://t.co/yHaY7fNwf5 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 23, 2023

Earlier, TSN Football Insider Dave Naylor reported that Evans would need a new contract after he was acquired by the Lions and that he had input in the trade process, with BC being his preferred destination.

Evans appeared in 17 games last season for the Ticats and threw for 3,883 yards with 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions.

The 29-year-old played in 63 games over four seasons in Hamilton and has amassed 8,807 yards, 45 touchdowns and 34 interceptions.

The University of Tulsa product also started four playoff games for the Tiger-Cats, including the 107th and 108th Grey Cups.

The Tiger-Cats traded for and signed two-time Grey Cup champion and two-time CFL Most Outstanding Player Bo Levi Mitchell this off season.