Lions add former Cowboys RB Hardy to practice roster
The BC Lions announced Tuesday that they have signed American running back JaQuan Hardy to their practice roster.
Another one for the backfield. BC Lions sign RB JaQuan Hardy to practice squad. The former Dallas Cowboy set records at Tiffin University
The 25-year-old native of Westlake, Ohio, most recently attended training camp with the Denver Broncos in 2022.
After signing with the Dallas Cowboys as a non-drafted free agent in May 2021, Hardy earned a spot on the practice squad and was activated in weeks 14 and 15 as an injury replacement for Tony Pollard.
He was once again activated for a week 18 contest against Philadelphia and ran for 26 yards and a touchdown on three carries.
Hardy attended Tiffin University from 2016-20 and was one of the most productive players in program history for the Dragons.