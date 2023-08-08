The BC Lions announced Tuesday that they have signed American running back JaQuan Hardy to their practice roster.

Another one for the backfield.#BCLions sign RB JaQuan Hardy (@ShowtimeHardy) to 🏈 practice squad. The former Dallas Cowboy set records at @TUDragonFB



MORE 📝 | https://t.co/ZcVYSugrPM pic.twitter.com/nSzqBDIKkQ — BC LIONS (@BCLions) August 8, 2023

The 25-year-old native of Westlake, Ohio, most recently attended training camp with the Denver Broncos in 2022.

After signing with the Dallas Cowboys as a non-drafted free agent in May 2021, Hardy earned a spot on the practice squad and was activated in weeks 14 and 15 as an injury replacement for Tony Pollard.

He was once again activated for a week 18 contest against Philadelphia and ran for 26 yards and a touchdown on three carries.

Hardy attended Tiffin University from 2016-20 and was one of the most productive players in program history for the Dragons.