The BC Lions and veteran Canadian linebacker Bo Lokombo have agreed on a two-year contract extension, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Lokombo, 32, recorded 42 tackles and two sacks over 13 games with the Lions in 2022, his seventh year in the CFL. Lokombo spent the first four years of his career with the Lions before playing with the Montreal Alouettes in 2019. He returned to the Lions for in 2021.

The Oregon product has recorded 263 tackles with 11 sacks, seven interceptions, three forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown over 103 career CFL games.

Lokombo, who was born in Congo and grew up in Abbotsford, B.C., won the CFL's Most Outstanding Canadian Award as a member of the Lions in 2021.