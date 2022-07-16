42m ago
Lions LB Lokombo headed to six-game injured list
BC Lions linebacker Bo Lokombo is headed to the six-game injured with an elbow injury suffered in a Week 5 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
TSN.ca Staff
According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, Lokombo will need to undergo surgery, but notes six weeks is a "realistic timeline to return to game action."
The 31-year-old had 20 defensive tackles and two special teams tackles in four games this season.
A native of Congo, Lokombo is a seven-year CFL veteran who has recorded 241 defensive tackles, nine sacks and seven interceptions in 94 career games with the Lions and Montreal Alouettes.
The 3-1 BC Lions are off this week and will play the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday in Week 7 action.