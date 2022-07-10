BC Lions' veteran wide receiver Bryan Burnham is progressing well in his recovery from a punctured lung and fractured ribs, TSN's Farhan Lalji reports.

Initially it was believed he had only suffered a fractured rib, but further tests confirmed there was a punctured lung as well. He is eyeing a July 29 return, when the Lions travel to Saskatchewan to play the Roughriders.

Burnham suffered the injuries in the first half of the Lions' game against the Toronto Argonauts, on June 25, after sustaining a hit from defensive back Shaquille Richardson.

Prior to the injury, Burnham had six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown in two games played.

Burnham, a Moorestown, New Jersey native who played college football at the University of Tulsa in the United States, has been an all-star in each of the last four seasons, and has 441 receptions for 6682 yards and 39 touchdowns in his eight seasons in the CFL.