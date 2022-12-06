BC Lions receiver Bryan Burnham has announced his retirement from the CFL after an eight-year career.

A four-time CFL All-Star, five-time West Division All-star selection and 2019 team finalist for CFL Most Outstanding Player, Burnham would go on to suit up in 105 regular season contests with the Lions and quickly established himself as one of the league’s top receivers and biggest highlight-reel machines.

“I consider it a great honour to have spent my entire professional career with a great franchise that took a chance on me and believed in me from my first day strapping on the pads,” said Burnham.

“I was always told to find my passion in life and chase it. Football was always my passion. I realize now that I have new passions: my wife and these kids are my passion. That’s what I’m going to chase now. I have so much love for the city of Surrey, city of Vancouver, province and British Columbia and for all of Canada. The CFL gave me an opportunity to truly live out my childhood dream of being a professional football player.”

The Moorestown, New Jersey product made his professional debut in September 2014 after signing as an undrafted free agent out of the NCAA.

“Bryan Burnham will go down as one of the best players and ultimate professionals to wear the Lion colours,” said co-GM and director of football operations Neil McEvoy.

“Watching him scrap and claw his way onto a roster that included plenty of great contributors at his position speaks to his overall character and commitment to the game of football. Both the BC Lions and Canadian Football League were better off for having him. His contributions both on the field and in the community were second to none.”

“I have coached many great players in my career and Bryan ranks up there with the best," said co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell. "It was an honour to work with him the past two seasons. Bryan’s commitment and approach to getting better each and every day was something that he passed on to many of his teammates and the young players who broke in after him.”