The BC Lions introduced a uniform rebrand for the 2023 season on Thursday.

The darker home uniforms are in "Blackout," while their lighter road uniforms are "Fog Grey."

“Look good, feel good, play great. I love them,” quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. said in a statement. “Whenever you wear all black, there is just something about it. It’s intimidating. I know that the first home game is going to be exciting with the fans yelling and screaming as we go out there and do what we do. I’ve worn grey before at Oregon, and those were one of my favourites.”

The home uniforms feature orange shoulder stripes, numbers and name bars on the jerseys, along with black pants with orange striping.

The team release says the black primary uniform colour is a return to the team's "championship past," citing the uniforms worn during Grey Cup wins in 2000 and 2006 as inspiration.

The Fog Grey road uniforms "pay homage to [the Lions'] west coast image" and feature black numbering with orange trim and grey name bars on the jerseys. They are coupled with grey pants with orange and black striping.

The Lions open their 2023 season on June 8 with a visit to the Calgary Stampeders.