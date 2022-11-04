BC Lions receiver Lucky Whitehead and offensive lineman Joel Figueroa will not play in Sunday's West Division Semifinal against the visiting Calgary Stampeders due to injuries, head coach Rick Campbell confirmed on Friday.

Rick Campbell confirms both Lucky Whitehead & Joel Figueroa will not play. Looks like Boom Gwacham could also sit. Decision between him or Tuehema coming tomorrow. Can’t dress both based on ratio restrictions. Both have minor injuries @BCLions @CFLonTSN @TSN_Edge — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 4, 2022

Whitehead, a 30-year-old American, made five receptions for 45 yards in the season finale against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers after being sidelined with an ankle injury for a month.

Figueroa, a 33-year-old Canadian, has a shoulder injury suffered against the Bombers.

Lalji notes that defensive end Obum Gwacham could also be sidelined against the Stamps.

Game time is Sunday at 4:30pm ET/1:30pm on TSN1 or streaming on TSN.ca and the TSN App.