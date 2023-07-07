American wide receiver Lucky Whitehead is set to make his return to the BC Lions' offence against the Montreal Alouettes Sunday after missing time with a hamstring injury.

"(I'm) super excited," the 31-year-old Whitehead said Friday following practice. "It's fun to be out here, obviously, can't wait to play at home."

"We cheer each other on like there is no tomorrow. I can't wait to get in the end zone and do our celebrations."

"It was tough. I was very frustrated at home watching from the couch just not being able to help and contribute."

The Manassas, Va., native suffered a hamstring injury in Week 1 against the Calgary Stampeders and was forced to miss the Lions' Week 2 tilt against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

In his two games played this season, the former CFL All-Star in 2021 has caught eight passes for 100 yards.

Coming off a six-interception game against the Toronto Argonauts in a one-sided 45-24 loss at BMO Field in Week 4, Whitehead is eager to see how Vernon Adams Jr. responds.

"He prepares like it's a championship game every week," Whitehead said of his quarterback.

"I'm excited for him to come back and get us in the W column."

Sunday's game at BC Place marks the first time that the Lions offence will feature all three game-breaking receivers in Whitehead, Keon Hatcher and Dominique Rhymes, something Whitehead is looking forward to.

"It's going to be exciting, it's going to be fun. We cheer each other on like (there's) no tomorrow."

"I just can't wait to get out there and get into the endzone and we do our celebrations."