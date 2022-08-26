Lions QB O'Connor ruled out for the game with apparent groin injury

BC Lions starting quarterback Michael O'Connor, who was making his first start of the year, has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, the team announced late Friday night.

According to TSN's Farhan Lalji, O'Connor suffered a groin injury, though no further details have been announced by the team at this point.

The 26-year-old started the game in relief of fellow Canadian Nathan Rourke, who himself was injured last week and had successful surgery on Friday to address his injured right foot.

O'Connor finished his day having completed six-of-15 passes for 94 yards, with a long pass of 28 yards to Lucky Whitehead.

Antonio Pipkin replaced O'Connor midway through the second quarter.

More to come.