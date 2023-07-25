The BC Lions announced Tuesday that quarterback Dane Evans has been named the starter for their Week 8 game against the Edmonton Elks on Saturday.

Dominique Davis was named the primary backup.

Coach Rick Campbell also announces Dom Davis will dress as #2.#BCLions | #CFL pic.twitter.com/FlIDI44Fgs — BC LIONS (@BCLions) July 25, 2023

Evans entered the Lions' Week 7 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders after starter Vernon Adams Jr. exited with an apparent knee injury.

The 29-year-old Evans completed 16 of his 25 pass attempts for 219 yards, a touchdowns and an interception in the Lions' 19-9 win.

Evans has appeared in six games this season.

Following the game, TSN's Farhan Lalji reported that Adams avoided significant knee damage.

Evans, a native of Chickasha, Okla., spent four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018-19, 2021-22), helping them reach back-to-back Grey Cup games against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in his final two seasons with the Black and Gold.

In his 63 career CFL games, the former Tulsa Golden Hurricane has completed 698 passes for 8,807 yards, and 45 touchdowns to 34 interceptions.