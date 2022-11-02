Rourke ready to go vs. Stamps: 'We're not putting any limitations on the playbook'

BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke took all first team reps Wednesday in practice as he continues to fully work his way back from a foot injury, tweets TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Lalji notes Rourke looked mobile, pulling the ball on zone reads and escaping the pocket a few times. Rourke made his return this past weekend in BC's regular-season finale against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, throwing for 68 yards while completing seven passes on 11 attempts.

Rourke led the CFL in every major passing category prior to his injury in Week 11 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Aug. 19 with 248 completions, 3,281 passing yards, and 25 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Lalji reports wide receivers Bryan Burnham and Jacob Scarfone practised fully while receiver Lucky Whitehead did not practice and is doubtful for this weekend. Wideout Jevon Cottoy was limited Wednesday in practice but is expected to play.

The Lions host the Calgary Stampeders in the West semifinal this weekend at BC Place.