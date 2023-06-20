BC Lions offensive lineman Phil Norman was released from hospital on Monday and was seen at the team's practice on Tuesday, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Following a 'medical event' at practice last Wednesday, Norman was sent to hospital for a series of tests. The tests all came back negative and there was no definitive cause given for the issue. Lalji adds that Norman still wants to play.

The team placed him on the six-game injured list earlier this week and was apparently also dealing with a calf tear.

Norman, 27, has been in the Lions organization since 2018. The native of Sebastian, FL has appeared in 29 games for the team over three seasons.

Wide receiver Lucky Whitehead (hamstring) practiced yesterday and Tuesday and will play on Thursday in Winnipeg against the Blue Bombers.

Receiver Dominique Rhymes (foot) will not practice this week and will not play against the Blue Bombers. All imaging on his injury came back negative. He was diagnosed with a mild foot sprain and is expected to play next week against the Toronto Argonauts.

Receiver Keon hatcher has been out with plantar fasciitis since training camp is expected to come off the six-game injured list early and be active next week against the Argos.