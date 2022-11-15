Star Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke, who had a breakout season with the BC Lions this season, will begin working out for NFL teams next week, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

BC Lions QB Nathan Rourke, who led the CFL this season in passer rating, is set to begin working out for NFL teams next week. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Rourke is from Ontario, played collegiately at Ohio, had a record 78.7 completion % last season, and now has NFL visits lined up. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2022

The 24-year-old Rourke threw for 3,349 yards with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions over just 10 games in 2022 after missing half the season with a foot injury. The second-year pivot had a completion percentage of 78.7 per cent which was a CFL record.

2/2 Rourke’s foot is healthy enough for him to throw. He won’t be expected to run a 40 or those type of drills. The situation he’s looking for is a realistic opportunity to compete for a #2 job & healthy guarantee of 1st year salary. Hope to have a NFL/CFL decision made by Jan — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 15, 2022

His second season in the CFL ended with Sunday's loss in the Western Final to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

"I don't know. I'd sure like to be, the way I'm feeling right now," he said on the possibility of returning to the Lions in his post-game press conference.

Rourke, a native of Victoria, B.C., was able to return for the playoffs, beating the Calgary Stampeders in the West Division Semifinal before falling to the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the West Final.