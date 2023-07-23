BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr.'s knee is structurally stable with no ligament damage, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Good news for @VernonAdamsJr8 & @BCLions. His knee is structurally stable & no ligament damage. Will see how he responds over next 1-2 days. Hasn’t been ruled out for this week’s game vs #Elks, but team has been very cautious with injuries all year. Having a capable backup helps pic.twitter.com/eEMUZcEYGD — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) July 23, 2023

The 30-year-old was forced out of Saturday's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders with a knee injury he suffered while being sacked in the first quarter.

Lalji adds that Adams hasn’t been ruled out for the Lions' Week 8 tilt against the Edmonton Elks.

The California-born pivot from the University of Oregon entered Saturday's game with 1,540 yards passing and nine touchdowns with eight interceptions on the season.

Dane Evans took over at QB for the Lions and helped lead them to a 19-9 victory, pushing their record to a West Division-leading 5-1 mark.