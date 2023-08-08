BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. took first-team reps with the offence Tuesday and will start Saturday against the Calgary Stampeders should he get through the week with no setbacks, according to TSN Football Insider Farhan Lalji.

According to Lalji, Adams Jr. practiced with a brace on his left knee and he will continue to wear the brace when he plays in the game.

Backup quarterback Dane Evans, who exited the Lions' 50-14 loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers early with an upper-body injury, did not practice along with defensive end Sione Teuhema.

.@VernonAdamsJr8 getting the first team reps at @BCLions practice today. Brace on left knee. Dane Evans & DE Sione Teuhema not practicing. Both riding the bike. @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/v9bZikNdKx — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 8, 2023

Adams will start assuming he gets through the week with no setbacks. Will wear the brace.

Evans hasn’t been ruled out but team is preparing that he might not dress. Banks practiced full & will play on Sat. Tuehema is doubtful, JEL should practice Wed & play. @BCLions @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 8, 2023

As for Evans, he completed 12 passes for 113 yards and a pair of interceptions in the loss before his exit and was replaced by Dominique Davis.

Evans was in the midst of his second straight start for the Lions this season - his first with the club since signing as a free agent after spending four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2018-19, 2021-22).

Lalji notes that while the Lions have not ruled out the possibility of Evans dressing on Saturday, they are preparing for a scenario where he does not.

Adams, 30, suffered a knee injury in Week 7 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders and was replaced by Evans, who quarterbacked the Lions to a 19-9 win.

The California-born product of the University of Oregon has completed 119 passes for 1,548 yards and nine touchdowns to eight interceptions this season.