BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. was forced out of Saturday's game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders with a knee injury he suffered while being sacked in the first quarter.

Early word on VA’s injury is that it’s not believed to be serious but he could miss some time. Will see the specialist tomorrow & imaging.

After the game, head coach Rick Campbell indicated that the injury will not cost Adams the rest of the season, but will require further evaluation.

"I don't have a definite update. He's going to have to get looked at further; that initial indication is we're talking about something that's a week or weeks," Campbell said after the game. "It's not seasonal or anything like that, but it would be misguided for me to speculate further than that. Other than it. It doesn't seem crazy serious that way."

TSN's Farhan Lalji reports that Adams will see a specialist on Sunday and have imaging done on the injury.

The 30-year-old entered Saturday's game with 1,540 yards passing and nine touchdowns with eight interceptions on the season

Dane Evans took over at QB for the Lions and helped lead them to a 19-9 victory, pushing their record to a West-leading 5-1 mark.

Lions wide receiver Dominique Rhymes was also injured in the victory and is day-to-day with an Achilles injury according to Campbell.