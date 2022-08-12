BC Lions top running back James Butler has been ruled out for Saturday's Week 10 game against the Calgary Stampeders due to an injury, according to Farhan Lalji.

#BCLions RB James Butler has been ruled out for Saturday’s game vs #Stampeders. Bruce Anderson will get the start at RB. Butler should be back next week. @CFLonTSN — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) August 12, 2022

The 27-year-old American has rushed for 433 yards and three touchdowns over seven games this season with the Lions, his second in British Columbia.

Bruce Anderson will get the start at running back this weekend with Butler expected to return in Week 11 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Nathan Rourke and the 6-1 Lions are in Calgary on Saturday night to battle the 5-2 Stamps.