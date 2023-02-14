The BC Lions have signed veteran quarterback Dominique Davis to a one-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

“We feel fortunate to add someone of Dom’s calibre who has plenty of experience in our league. He will be a welcome addition to our quarterback room,” said co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.

The 33-year-old spent last season with the Montreal Alouettes, passing for 253 yards and three touchdowns while adding 111 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Davis has played 106 games over his CFL career, compiling 3,893 passing yards and 14 touchdowns, while adding 434 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns with the Alouettes, Ottawa Redblacks, and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.