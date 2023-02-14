The BC Lions have signed homegrown offensive lineman Michael Couture to a two-year contract. the team announced Tuesday.

“I’m very excited for the opportunity to live out my childhood dream of suiting up for the BC Lions,” said Couture in a statement.

“This team is headed in the right direction and I’m ready to help take the next step towards bringing a Grey Cup home to BC. I am thankful for Coach Campbell, Neil McEvoy and the entire organization for giving me the chance to join such a great group of players”

The 29-year-old Simon Fraser University product played in seven games in his sixth season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2022, including the 109th Grey Cup against the Toronto Argonauts.

A native of Burnaby, B.C., Couture won back-to-back Grey Cup titles with the Blue Bombers in 2019 and 2021.